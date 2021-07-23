Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

Earnings results for Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

Sensient Technologies last announced its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.7. Sensient Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 23rd, 2021. Sensient Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 23rd at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10156624”.

Analyst Opinion on Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sensient Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $90.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.42%. The high price target for SXT is $90.00 and the low price target for SXT is $90.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sensient Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $90.00, Sensient Technologies has a forecasted upside of 10.4% from its current price of $81.51. Sensient Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies pays a meaningful dividend of 1.90%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sensient Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sensient Technologies is 55.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sensient Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.99% next year. This indicates that Sensient Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

In the past three months, Sensient Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $99,460.00 in company stock. Only 0.86% of the stock of Sensient Technologies is held by insiders. 88.94% of the stock of Sensient Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT



Earnings for Sensient Technologies are expected to grow by 6.41% in the coming year, from $3.12 to $3.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Sensient Technologies is 28.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.09. The P/E ratio of Sensient Technologies is 28.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 29.53. Sensient Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 3.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

