Will stock surge before Earnings results? Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Severn Bancorp Inc is estimated to report earnings on 07/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Severn Bancorp last released its earnings data on April 23rd, 2021. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter. Severn Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Severn Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Severn Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Severn Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, Severn Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.00% of the stock of Severn Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 32.44% of the stock of Severn Bancorp is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Severn Bancorp is 15.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.10. The P/E ratio of Severn Bancorp is 15.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.47. Severn Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

