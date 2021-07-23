Wall street estimates Earnings report Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Earnings results for Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Southside Bancshares last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares has generated $2.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Southside Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 23rd, 2021. Southside Bancshares will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 23rd at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Southside Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.94%. The high price target for SBSI is $30.00 and the low price target for SBSI is $30.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Southside Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, Southside Bancshares has a forecasted downside of 15.9% from its current price of $35.69. Southside Bancshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 3.62%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Southside Bancshares has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Southside Bancshares is 53.01%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Southside Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.18% next year. This indicates that Southside Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

In the past three months, Southside Bancshares insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $115,685.00 in company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of Southside Bancshares is held by insiders. 50.81% of the stock of Southside Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI



Earnings for Southside Bancshares are expected to decrease by -7.74% in the coming year, from $2.97 to $2.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Southside Bancshares is 10.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.09. The P/E ratio of Southside Bancshares is 10.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.47. Southside Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here