Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

Earnings results for S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

S&T Bancorp last released its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business earned $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp has generated $1.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.8. S&T Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. S&T Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-481-4010 with passcode “41690”.

Analyst Opinion on S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for S&T Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.91, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.53%. The high price target for STBA is $30.82 and the low price target for STBA is $29.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

S&T Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.91, S&T Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 0.5% from its current price of $30.07. S&T Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.79%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. S&T Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of S&T Bancorp is 62.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, S&T Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.80% next year. This indicates that S&T Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

In the past three months, S&T Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,666,918.00 in company stock. Only 2.41% of the stock of S&T Bancorp is held by insiders. 59.30% of the stock of S&T Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA



Earnings for S&T Bancorp are expected to grow by 0.40% in the coming year, from $2.49 to $2.50 per share. The P/E ratio of S&T Bancorp is 29.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.10. The P/E ratio of S&T Bancorp is 29.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.75. S&T Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

