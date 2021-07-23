Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Earnings results for Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 07/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.47.

Tompkins Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $75.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.24 million. Tompkins Financial has generated $5.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Tompkins Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tompkins Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.95%. The high price target for TMP is $63.00 and the low price target for TMP is $63.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Tompkins Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.00, Tompkins Financial has a forecasted downside of 14.9% from its current price of $74.07. Tompkins Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.85%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tompkins Financial has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Tompkins Financial is 41.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tompkins Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.83% next year. This indicates that Tompkins Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

In the past three months, Tompkins Financial insiders have sold 794.37% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $37,548.00 in company stock and sold $335,817.00 in company stock. Only 4.35% of the stock of Tompkins Financial is held by insiders. 56.59% of the stock of Tompkins Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP



Earnings for Tompkins Financial are expected to decrease by -9.08% in the coming year, from $6.28 to $5.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Tompkins Financial is 11.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.09. The P/E ratio of Tompkins Financial is 11.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.47. Tompkins Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

