Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR)

Earnings results for Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

Tootsie Roll Industries last posted its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $101.80 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.7. Tootsie Roll Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Tootsie Roll Industries.

Dividend Strength: Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries has a dividend yield of 1.05%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tootsie Roll Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR)

In the past three months, Tootsie Roll Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 67.90% of the stock of Tootsie Roll Industries is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 19.56% of the stock of Tootsie Roll Industries is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR



The P/E ratio of Tootsie Roll Industries is 39.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of Tootsie Roll Industries is 39.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 58.50. Tootsie Roll Industries has a P/B Ratio of 3.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

