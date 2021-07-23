How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Earnings results for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Towne Bank is estimated to report earnings on 07/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

TowneBank last announced its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. The company earned $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.28 million. TowneBank has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. TowneBank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TowneBank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.41%. The high price target for TOWN is $28.00 and the low price target for TOWN is $28.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TowneBank has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, TowneBank has a forecasted downside of 7.4% from its current price of $30.24. TowneBank has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank pays a meaningful dividend of 2.68%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TowneBank has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of TowneBank is 39.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, TowneBank will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.74% next year. This indicates that TowneBank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

In the past three months, TowneBank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 49.70% of the stock of TowneBank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN



Earnings for TowneBank are expected to decrease by -18.77% in the coming year, from $2.61 to $2.12 per share. The P/E ratio of TowneBank is 11.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.10. The P/E ratio of TowneBank is 11.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.75. TowneBank has a P/B Ratio of 1.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here