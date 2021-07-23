Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Earnings results for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Homes, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Tri Pointe Homes last released its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company earned $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tri Pointe Homes has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1. Tri Pointe Homes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Tri Pointe Homes will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721036”.

Analyst Opinion on Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tri Pointe Homes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.59%. The high price target for TPH is $31.00 and the low price target for TPH is $22.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tri Pointe Homes has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.40, Tri Pointe Homes has a forecasted upside of 22.6% from its current price of $20.72. Tri Pointe Homes has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes does not currently pay a dividend. Tri Pointe Homes does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

In the past three months, Tri Pointe Homes insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Tri Pointe Homes is held by insiders. 98.61% of the stock of Tri Pointe Homes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH



Earnings for Tri Pointe Homes are expected to grow by 10.73% in the coming year, from $3.17 to $3.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Tri Pointe Homes is 8.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.56. The P/E ratio of Tri Pointe Homes is 8.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 22.01. Tri Pointe Homes has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

