Will stock surge before Earnings results? Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Trinity Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.93 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Trinity Industries has generated $0.37 earnings per share over the last year. Trinity Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021. Trinity Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10152026”.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trinity Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.24%. The high price target for TRN is $35.00 and the low price target for TRN is $34.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Trinity Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 3.24%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Trinity Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Trinity Industries is 227.03%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Trinity Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 69.42% next year. This indicates that Trinity Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Trinity Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $233,760.00 in company stock. Only 21.60% of the stock of Trinity Industries is held by insiders. 90.70% of the stock of Trinity Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Trinity Industries are expected to grow by 112.28% in the coming year, from $0.57 to $1.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Trinity Industries is -10.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Trinity Industries is -10.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Trinity Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

