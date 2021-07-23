Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Earnings results for United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

United Bankshares last released its earnings results on April 30th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. United Bankshares has generated $2.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. United Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United Bankshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.64%. The high price target for UBSI is $42.00 and the low price target for UBSI is $29.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

United Bankshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.33, United Bankshares has a forecasted upside of 1.6% from its current price of $33.78. United Bankshares has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.02%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. United Bankshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of United Bankshares is 58.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, United Bankshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.61% next year. This indicates that United Bankshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

In the past three months, United Bankshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.43% of the stock of United Bankshares is held by insiders. 64.41% of the stock of United Bankshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI



Earnings for United Bankshares are expected to decrease by -8.65% in the coming year, from $2.66 to $2.43 per share. The P/E ratio of United Bankshares is 12.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.10. The P/E ratio of United Bankshares is 12.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.47. United Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

