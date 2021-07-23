Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Earnings results for Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.91. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.8.

Veoneer last issued its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.30 million. Veoneer has generated ($4.07) earnings per share over the last year. Veoneer has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 23rd, 2021. Veoneer will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 23rd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Veoneer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.27, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.72%. The high price target for VNE is $32.00 and the low price target for VNE is $11.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer does not currently pay a dividend. Veoneer does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

In the past three months, Veoneer insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.24% of the stock of Veoneer is held by insiders. Only 27.83% of the stock of Veoneer is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE



Earnings for Veoneer are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.12) to ($1.94) per share. The P/E ratio of Veoneer is -5.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Veoneer is -5.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Veoneer has a P/B Ratio of 1.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

