Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Earnings results for William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN)

William Penn Bancorporation is estimated to report earnings on 07/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

William Penn Bancorp last released its earnings data on April 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. William Penn Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. William Penn Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Dividend Strength: William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN)

William Penn Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. William Penn Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN)

In the past three months, William Penn Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $210,665.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 37.70% of the stock of William Penn Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN



William Penn Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.54. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

