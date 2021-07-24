NICOLET BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:NCBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares last released its quarterly earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares has generated $5.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Nicolet Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NICOLET BANKSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NCBS)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nicolet Bankshares in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nicolet Bankshares stock.

Nicolet Bankshares

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE last released its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $5.86 million during the quarter. NVE has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.6. NVE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

INDEPENDENT BANK (NASDAQ:INDB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank last announced its earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank has generated $3.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. Independent Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INDEPENDENT BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INDB)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Independent Bank in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Independent Bank stock.

Independent Bank

VEONEER (NYSE:VNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. Veoneer has generated ($4.07) earnings per share over the last year.

IS VEONEER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VNE)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Veoneer in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Veoneer stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VNE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Veoneer