SMARTFINANCIAL (NASDAQ:SMBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. SmartFinancial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SMARTFINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SMBK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SmartFinancial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “strong buy” SmartFinancial stock.

SmartFinancial

PLUMAS BANCORP (NASDAQ:PLBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. Plumas Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PLUMAS BANCORP? (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Wall Street analysts have given Plumas Bancorp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Plumas Bancorp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

CITY (NASDAQ:CHCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City last released its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.25. City has generated $5.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. City has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHCO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for City in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” City stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CHCO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

City

PROVIDENT BANCORP (NASDAQ:PVBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp last issued its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business earned $15.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 million. Provident Bancorp has generated $0.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3.

IS PROVIDENT BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PVBC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Provident Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Provident Bancorp stock.

Provident Bancorp