CROWN (NYSE:CCK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CCK)

Crown last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 18th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has generated $5.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. Crown has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CROWN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CCK)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crown in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Crown stock.

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES (NYSE:DFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Discover Financial Services has generated $3.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. Discover Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DFS)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Discover Financial Services in the last year. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Discover Financial Services stock.

THE BLACKSTONE GROUP (NYSE:BX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group last posted its earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. The Blackstone Group has generated $2.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3. The Blackstone Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE BLACKSTONE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BX)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Blackstone Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Blackstone Group stock.

U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES (NYSE:USX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises last posted its earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has generated $0.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:USX)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in USX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

