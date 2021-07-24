OMNICOM GROUP (NYSE:OMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm earned $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Omnicom Group has generated $5.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Omnicom Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OMNICOM GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OMC)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Omnicom Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Omnicom Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OMC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FIRSTCASH (NASDAQ:FCFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash last issued its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business earned $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. FirstCash has generated $3.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.2. FirstCash has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRSTCASH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FCFS)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FirstCash in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” FirstCash stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FCFS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SKECHERS U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A. last released its earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm earned $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. Skechers U.S.A. has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.7.

IS SKECHERS U.S.A. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SKX)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Skechers U.S.A. in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Skechers U.S.A. stock.

AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:AMRB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. American River Bankshares has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. American River Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMRB)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American River Bankshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” American River Bankshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AMRB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

