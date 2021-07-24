THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES (NYSE:TRV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 19th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Its revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. The Travelers Companies has generated $10.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. The Travelers Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TRV)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Travelers Companies in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” The Travelers Companies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TRV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

The Travelers Companies

SL GREEN REALTY (NYSE:SLG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.11. The firm earned $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. Its revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. SL Green Realty has generated $7.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. SL Green Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SL GREEN REALTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SLG)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SL Green Realty in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” SL Green Realty stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SLG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SL Green Realty

WATSCO (NYSE:WSO.B) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco last released its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Watsco has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.7. Watsco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN WATSCO? (NYSE:WSO.B)

COLONY BANKCORP (NASDAQ:CBAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp last posted its earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colony Bankcorp has generated $1.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Colony Bankcorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COLONY BANKCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CBAN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Colony Bankcorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Colony Bankcorp stock.

Colony Bankcorp