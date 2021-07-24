HMN FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:HMNF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial last issued its earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $10.69 million during the quarter. HMN Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.2. HMN Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

OAK VALLEY BANCORP (NASDAQ:OVLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $13.42 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Oak Valley Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DMC GLOBAL (NASDAQ:BOOM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global last posted its earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. DMC Global has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year. DMC Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DMC GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BOOM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DMC Global in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” DMC Global stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BOOM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AMES NATIONAL (NASDAQ:ATLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National last issued its earnings results on April 16th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter. Ames National has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0.

