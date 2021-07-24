WINTRUST FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:WTFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 18th, 2021. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The business earned $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Its revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Wintrust Financial has generated $4.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. Wintrust Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WINTRUST FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WTFC)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wintrust Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Wintrust Financial stock.

NORTHERN TRUST (NASDAQ:NTRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust last posted its earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Northern Trust has generated $5.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.0. Northern Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORTHERN TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NTRS)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Northern Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Northern Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NTRS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FREEPORT-MCMORAN (NYSE:FCX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Freeport-McMoRan has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.1. Freeport-McMoRan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FREEPORT-MCMORAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FCX)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Freeport-McMoRan in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Freeport-McMoRan stock.

MID PENN BANCORP (NASDAQ:MPB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm earned $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.94 million. Mid Penn Bancorp has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.1.

IS MID PENN BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MPB)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mid Penn Bancorp stock.

