REXNORD (NYSE:RXN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm earned $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Rexnord has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.8. Rexnord has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REXNORD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RXN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rexnord in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Rexnord stock.

TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES (NYSE:TR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $101.80 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.9. Tootsie Roll Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES? (NYSE:TR)

LG DISPLAY (NYSE:LPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display last posted its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. LG Display has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.7.

IS LG DISPLAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LPL)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LG Display in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” LG Display stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LPL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PLUS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:PSTV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Plus Therapeutics has generated ($1.86) earnings per share over the last year. Plus Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PLUS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PSTV)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Plus Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Plus Therapeutics stock.

