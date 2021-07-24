CITIZENS (NASDAQ:CIZN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens last posted its earnings data on April 23rd, 2021. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. Citizens has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Citizens has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CITIZENS? (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Wall Street analysts have given Citizens a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Citizens wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:UBFO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares last released its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. United Security Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN UNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES? (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Wall Street analysts have given United Security Bancshares a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but United Security Bancshares wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:HFWA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. Heritage Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HERITAGE FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HFWA)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heritage Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Heritage Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HFWA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Heritage Financial

ESQUIRE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:ESQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial last announced its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Esquire Financial has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8.

IS ESQUIRE FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ESQ)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Esquire Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Esquire Financial stock.

Esquire Financial