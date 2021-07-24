F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 18th, 2021. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. F.N.B. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS F.N.B. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FNB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for F.N.B. in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” F.N.B. stock.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NVR)

NVR last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The business earned $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. NVR has generated $230.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8. NVR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NVR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NVR)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NVR in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” NVR stock.

NEWMONT (NYSE:NEM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont last issued its earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business earned $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Newmont has generated $2.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. Newmont has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEWMONT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NEM)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Newmont in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Newmont stock.

FS BANCORP (NASDAQ:FSBW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp last released its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp has generated $4.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7.

IS FS BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FSBW)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FS Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” FS Bancorp stock.

