MANPOWERGROUP (NYSE:MAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup last released its quarterly earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The business earned $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ManpowerGroup has generated $3.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.2. ManpowerGroup has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MANPOWERGROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MAN)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ManpowerGroup in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ManpowerGroup stock.

ManpowerGroup

KAISER ALUMINUM (NASDAQ:KALU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $741 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kaiser Aluminum has generated $3.01 earnings per share over the last year. Kaiser Aluminum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KAISER ALUMINUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KALU)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kaiser Aluminum in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kaiser Aluminum stock.

Kaiser Aluminum

SCIENTIFIC GAMES (NASDAQ:SGMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games last posted its earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Scientific Games has generated ($3.79) earnings per share over the last year.

IS SCIENTIFIC GAMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SGMS)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Scientific Games in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Scientific Games stock.

Scientific Games

HIGHWAY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HIHO)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN HIGHWAY? (NASDAQ:HIHO)

