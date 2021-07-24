BADGER METER (NYSE:BMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter last released its quarterly earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Badger Meter has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.2. Badger Meter has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BADGER METER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BMI)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Badger Meter in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Badger Meter stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BMI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP (NYSE:BHLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp last issued its earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BHLB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock.

BANK OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK last posted its earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bank OZK has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Bank OZK has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANK OZK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OZK)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bank OZK in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bank OZK stock.

ICICI BANK (NYSE:IBN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank last released its earnings results on April 24th, 2021. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company earned $1.99 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.6.

IS ICICI BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IBN)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ICICI Bank in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “strong buy” ICICI Bank stock.

