CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has generated $0.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES (NYSE:IPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies last released its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company earned $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Its revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Interpublic Group of Companies has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. The Interpublic Group of Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Interpublic Group of Companies stock.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES (NYSE:LUV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines last released its quarterly earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Southwest Airlines has generated ($6.22) earnings per share over the last year. Southwest Airlines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Southwest Airlines in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Southwest Airlines stock.

INVESTAR (NASDAQ:ISTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar last released its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business earned $22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 million. Investar has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Investar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Investar in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Investar stock.

