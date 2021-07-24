VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS (NYSE:VZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company earned $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has generated $4.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Verizon Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VZ)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Verizon Communications in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Verizon Communications stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VZ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

1895 BANCORP OF WISCONSIN (NASDAQ:BCOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCOW)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.4. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:CFB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares has generated $0.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.9. CrossFirst Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CFB)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CrossFirst Bankshares stock.

BANK OF THE JAMES FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:BOTJ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 23rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6.

