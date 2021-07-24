SIERRA BANCORP (NASDAQ:BSRR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on July 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp has generated $2.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. Sierra Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIERRA BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BSRR)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sierra Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sierra Bancorp stock.

GLOBE LIFE (NYSE:GL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life last posted its earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Its revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. Globe Life has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLOBE LIFE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GL)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Globe Life in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Globe Life stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FIRSTENERGY (NYSE:FE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm earned $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy has generated $2.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. FirstEnergy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRSTENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FE)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FirstEnergy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” FirstEnergy stock.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB last issued its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. LCNB has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. LCNB has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LCNB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LCNB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LCNB in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” LCNB stock.

