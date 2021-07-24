FULTON FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:FULT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial last released its earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business earned $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Its revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fulton Financial has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Fulton Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FULTON FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FULT)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fulton Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Fulton Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FULT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Fulton Financial

WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP (NASDAQ:WASH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Washington Trust Bancorp has generated $4.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Washington Trust Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WASH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Washington Trust Bancorp stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp

SAFEHOLD (NYSE:SAFE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold last announced its earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Safehold has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.3. Safehold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SAFEHOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SAFE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Safehold in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Safehold stock.

Safehold

REGIONS FINANCIAL (NYSE:RF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2021. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial has generated $1.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6.

IS REGIONS FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RF)

21 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Regions Financial in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Regions Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Regions Financial