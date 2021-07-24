MAINSTREET BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:MNSB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MNSB)

MainStreet Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.36. MainStreet Bancshares has generated $1.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. MainStreet Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAINSTREET BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MNSB)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MainStreet Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” MainStreet Bancshares stock.

TRAVELZOO (NASDAQ:TZOO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo has generated ($0.62) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.0. Travelzoo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRAVELZOO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TZOO)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Travelzoo in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Travelzoo stock.

FIRST BANCORP (NASDAQ:FBNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. First Bancorp has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0.

IS FIRST BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FBNC)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” First Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FBNC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BANK OF COMMERCE (NASDAQ:BOCH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce last posted its earnings data on April 15th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business earned $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Bank of Commerce has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4.

IS BANK OF COMMERCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BOCH)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bank of Commerce in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Bank of Commerce stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BOCH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

