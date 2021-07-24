SIGNATURE BANK (NASDAQ:SBNY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank last announced its earnings results on July 19th, 2021. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank has generated $9.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. Signature Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIGNATURE BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SBNY)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Signature Bank in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 15 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Signature Bank stock.

CVB FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CVBF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. CVB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CVB FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CVBF)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CVB Financial in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” CVB Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CVBF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RENAISSANCERE (NYSE:RNR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe last announced its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Its revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RenaissanceRe has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. RenaissanceRe has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RENAISSANCERE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RNR)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RenaissanceRe in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” RenaissanceRe stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RNR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MAGYAR BANCORP (NASDAQ:MGYR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp last issued its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8.

