AUTONATION (NYSE:AN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation last announced its earnings data on July 18th, 2021. The reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. AutoNation has generated $7.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. AutoNation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AUTONATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AutoNation in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” AutoNation stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AutoNation

NASDAQ (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company earned $846 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Nasdaq has generated $6.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.8. Nasdaq has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NASDAQ A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nasdaq in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nasdaq stock.

Nasdaq

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL (NYSE:COF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial last posted its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Capital One Financial has generated $5.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Capital One Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:COF)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Capital One Financial in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Capital One Financial stock.

Capital One Financial

ENTERPRISE BANCORP (NASDAQ:EBTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp last issued its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $39.04 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. Enterprise Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ENTERPRISE BANCORP? (NASDAQ:EBTC)

