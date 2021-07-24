INTUITIVE SURGICAL (NASDAQ:ISRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical last released its quarterly earnings results on July 19th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The firm earned $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Intuitive Surgical has generated $8.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.0. Intuitive Surgical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTUITIVE SURGICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ISRG)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intuitive Surgical in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Intuitive Surgical stock.

FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST (NYSE:FR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust last issued its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. Its revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.2. First Industrial Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” First Industrial Realty Trust stock.

AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP (NASDAQ:AAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group last released its quarterly earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company earned $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has generated ($19.66) earnings per share over the last year. American Airlines Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AAL)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Airlines Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” American Airlines Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AAL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

THE BANK OF PRINCETON (NASDAQ:BPRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The Bank of Princeton has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. The Bank of Princeton has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE BANK OF PRINCETON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BPRN)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Bank of Princeton in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Bank of Princeton stock.

