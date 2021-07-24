AAR (NYSE:AIR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AIR)

AAR last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. Its revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AAR has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.8. AAR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AIR)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AAR in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” AAR stock.

BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION (NYSE:BEDU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BEDU)

Bright Scholar Education last issued its earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.34. Bright Scholar Education has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Bright Scholar Education has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BEDU)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bright Scholar Education in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” Bright Scholar Education stock.

TRINITY INDUSTRIES (NYSE:TRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries last released its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm earned $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Trinity Industries has generated $0.37 earnings per share over the last year. Trinity Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRINITY INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TRN)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Trinity Industries in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Trinity Industries stock.

CARTER’S (NYSE:CRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Carter’s has generated $4.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9.

IS CARTER’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CRI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Carter’s in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Carter’s stock.

