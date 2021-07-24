WATERSTONE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:WSBF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial last announced its earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.0. Waterstone Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WATERSTONE FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WSBF)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Waterstone Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Waterstone Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WSBF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Waterstone Financial

FIRST INTERNET BANCORP (NASDAQ:INBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp last posted its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. First Internet Bancorp has generated $3.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9. First Internet Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST INTERNET BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INBK)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Internet Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Internet Bancorp stock.

First Internet Bancorp

SEACOAST BANKING CO. OF FLORIDA (NASDAQ:SBCF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida last issued its earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SEACOAST BANKING CO. OF FLORIDA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SBCF)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

THE GORMAN-RUPP (NYSE:GRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company earned $89.03 million during the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.6.

