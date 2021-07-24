PPG INDUSTRIES (NYSE:PPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries last released its earnings results on July 18th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has generated $5.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5. PPG Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PPG INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PPG)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PPG Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” PPG Industries stock.

PPG Industries

ANTHEM (NYSE:ANTM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem last issued its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Anthem has generated $22.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.5. Anthem has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANTHEM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ANTM)

20 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Anthem in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Anthem stock.

Anthem

DANAHER (NYSE:DHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Its revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has generated $6.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.9. Danaher has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DANAHER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DHR)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Danaher in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Danaher stock.

Danaher

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP (NASDAQ:MSBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.47. Midland States Bancorp has generated $1.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Midland States Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MIDLAND STATES BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MSBI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Midland States Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Midland States Bancorp stock.

Midland States Bancorp