QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:XM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company earned $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualtrics International has generated ($0.64) earnings per share over the last year. Qualtrics International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:XM)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Qualtrics International in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Qualtrics International stock.

UMPQUA (NASDAQ:UMPQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua last posted its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1. Umpqua has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UMPQUA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Umpqua in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Umpqua stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UMPQ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:RHI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International last posted its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Robert Half International has generated $2.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.0. Robert Half International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RHI)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Robert Half International in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Robert Half International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RHI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CHAMPIONS ONCOLOGY (NASDAQ:CSBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Champions Oncology last announced its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Champions Oncology has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year. Champions Oncology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, September 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHAMPIONS ONCOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CSBR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Champions Oncology in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Champions Oncology stock.

