EQUITY BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:EQBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares last released its earnings results on July 18th, 2021. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year. Equity Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHIRLPOOL (NYSE:WHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool has generated $18.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Whirlpool has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WHIRLPOOL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WHR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Whirlpool in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Whirlpool stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WHR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NUCOR (NYSE:NUE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The company earned $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Its revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has generated $3.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. Nucor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NUCOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NUE)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nucor in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Nucor stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NUE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:FBIZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services last released its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. First Business Financial Services has generated $1.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. First Business Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Business Financial Services in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” First Business Financial Services stock.

