FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP (NASDAQ:FMBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp last issued its earnings results on July 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. First Midwest Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FMBI)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Midwest Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” First Midwest Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FMBI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY last announced its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has generated $2.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TRST)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TRST, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AMERIS BANCORP (NASDAQ:ABCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp last announced its earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp has generated $4.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. Ameris Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERIS BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ABCB)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ameris Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ameris Bancorp stock.

SOUTH STATE (NASDAQ:SSB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm earned $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. South State has generated $5.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. South State has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOUTH STATE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SSB)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for South State in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” South State stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SSB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

