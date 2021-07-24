NETFLIX (NASDAQ:NFLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix last issued its earnings results on July 19th, 2021. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.19. The firm earned $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has generated $6.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.4. Netflix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NETFLIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NFLX)

36 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Netflix in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 27 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Netflix stock.

KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION (NYSE:KNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation last released its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9. Knight-Swift Transportation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KNX)

21 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Knight-Swift Transportation stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KNX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS (NYSE:DGX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has generated $11.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Quest Diagnostics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUEST DIAGNOSTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DGX)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Quest Diagnostics in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Quest Diagnostics stock.

CHEMUNG FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CHMG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial has generated $4.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Chemung Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHEMUNG FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHMG)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chemung Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Chemung Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CHMG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

