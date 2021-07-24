NOVARTIS (NYSE:NVS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm earned $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Novartis has generated $5.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.2. Novartis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOVARTIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NVS)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Novartis in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Novartis stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NVS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Novartis

ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK (NASDAQ:ESBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter. Elmira Savings Bank has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Elmira Savings Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:IIIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Insteel Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. Insteel Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:EMCF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Emclaire Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6.

