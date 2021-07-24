SILVERGATE CAPITAL (NYSE:SI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital last announced its earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital has generated $1.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.0. Silvergate Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SILVERGATE CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Silvergate Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Silvergate Capital stock.

WORLD ACCEPTANCE (NASDAQ:WRLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance has generated $13.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. World Acceptance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WORLD ACCEPTANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WRLD)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for World Acceptance in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” World Acceptance stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WRLD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:VLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Its revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Valley National Bancorp has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Valley National Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VLY)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Valley National Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Valley National Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VLY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ROPER TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:ROP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies last issued its earnings data on July 23rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Its revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has generated $12.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.7.

IS ROPER TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ROP)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Roper Technologies in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Roper Technologies stock.

