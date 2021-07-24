GUARANTY BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:GNTY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares last issued its earnings data on July 18th, 2021. The reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Guaranty Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GUARANTY BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GNTY)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Guaranty Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Guaranty Bancshares stock.

LITHIA MOTORS (NYSE:LAD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company earned $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lithia Motors has generated $18.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Lithia Motors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LITHIA MOTORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LAD)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lithia Motors in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lithia Motors stock.

FIFTH THIRD BANCORP (NASDAQ:FITB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp last announced its earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Fifth Third Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIFTH THIRD BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FITB)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fifth Third Bancorp stock.

ALPINE INCOME PROPERTY TRUST (NYSE:PINE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust last released its earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Alpine Income Property Trust has generated $1.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.8. Alpine Income Property Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALPINE INCOME PROPERTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PINE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Alpine Income Property Trust stock.

