RELIANT BANCORP (NASDAQ:RBNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp has generated $2.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. Reliant Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RELIANT BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RBNC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Reliant Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Reliant Bancorp stock.

CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP (NASDAQ:CVCY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp last issued its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Central Valley Community Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CVCY)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Central Valley Community Bancorp stock.

EMPLOYERS (NYSE:EIG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EIG)

Employers last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. The business earned $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. Its revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Employers has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. Employers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EMPLOYERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EIG)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Employers in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Employers stock.

ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:ACBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares last released its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The company earned $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9.

IS ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACBI)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock.

