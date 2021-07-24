RUSH ENTERPRISES (NASDAQ:RUSHA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises last issued its earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises has generated $2.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Rush Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RUSH ENTERPRISES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rush Enterprises in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Rush Enterprises stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RUSHA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm earned $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. Its revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. NETGEAR has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. NETGEAR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NETGEAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NTGR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NETGEAR in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” NETGEAR stock.

VICOR (NASDAQ:VICR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor last issued its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business earned $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Vicor has generated $0.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.2. Vicor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VICOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VICR)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vicor in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vicor stock.

SCHLUMBERGER (NYSE:SLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Schlumberger has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year.

IS SCHLUMBERGER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SLB)

20 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Schlumberger in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Schlumberger stock.

