TRACTOR SUPPLY (NASDAQ:TSCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply last released its quarterly earnings data on July 18th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The business earned $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has generated $6.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.0. Tractor Supply has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRACTOR SUPPLY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TSCO)

19 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tractor Supply in the last twelve months. There are currently 10 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tractor Supply stock.

CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:CCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International last issued its earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business earned $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle International has generated $6.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.4. Crown Castle International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CCI)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crown Castle International in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Crown Castle International stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:T)

AT&T last posted its earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. Its revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has generated $3.18 earnings per share over the last year. AT&T has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AT&T A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:T)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AT&T in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” AT&T stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in T, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CLEARFIELD (NASDAQ:CLFD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield last released its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield has generated $0.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.9. Clearfield has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLEARFIELD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLFD)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clearfield in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Clearfield stock.

