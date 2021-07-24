KEYCORP (NYSE:KEY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp last released its earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The company earned $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. KeyCorp has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. KeyCorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KEYCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KEY)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for KeyCorp in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” KeyCorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KEY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

COHEN & STEERS (NYSE:CNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers last announced its earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company earned $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cohen & Steers has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.6. Cohen & Steers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COHEN & STEERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cohen & Steers in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cohen & Steers stock.

RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM (NYSE:RS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum last issued its earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The company earned $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Its revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has generated $7.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RS)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NEUROMETRIX (NASDAQ:NURO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. NeuroMetrix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

