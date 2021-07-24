OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:OPTT)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES? (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Wall Street analysts have given Ocean Power Technologies a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Ocean Power Technologies wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

SEI INVESTMENTS (NASDAQ:SEIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments last posted its earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company earned $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SEI Investments has generated $3.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. SEI Investments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SEI INVESTMENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SEIC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SEI Investments in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” SEI Investments stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SEIC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SEI Investments

GENUINE PARTS (NYSE:GPC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The business earned $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has generated $5.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.7. Genuine Parts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENUINE PARTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GPC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genuine Parts in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Genuine Parts stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GPC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Genuine Parts

MACKINAC FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:MFNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Mackinac Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Mackinac Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. Mackinac Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MACKINAC FINANCIAL? (NASDAQ:MFNC)

