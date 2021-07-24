MUELLER INDUSTRIES (NYSE:MLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries has generated $2.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Mueller Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MUELLER INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MLI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mueller Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Mueller Industries stock.

Mueller Industries

COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP (NASDAQ:CTBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp last issued its earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp has generated $3.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. Community Trust Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CTBI)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Community Trust Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Community Trust Bancorp stock.

Community Trust Bancorp

THE BRINK’S (NYSE:BCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s last posted its earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Its revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. The Brink’s has generated $3.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.1. The Brink’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE BRINK’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BCO)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Brink’s in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Brink’s stock.

The Brink’s

GENTEX (NASDAQ:GNTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm earned $428 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gentex has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4.

IS GENTEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GNTX)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gentex in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Gentex stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GNTX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Gentex