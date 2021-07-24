KAROOOOO (NASDAQ:KARO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company earned $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.32 million. Karooooo has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.9.

IS KAROOOOO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KARO)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Karooooo in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Karooooo stock.

BAKER HUGHES (NYSE:BKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes last released its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company earned $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Baker Hughes has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year. Baker Hughes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BAKER HUGHES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BKR)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Baker Hughes in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Baker Hughes stock.

SVB FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:SIVB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group last announced its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. SVB Financial Group has generated $22.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. SVB Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SVB FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SIVB)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SVB Financial Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SVB Financial Group stock.

PCB BANCORP (NASDAQ:PCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp last announced its earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp has generated $1.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. PCB Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PCB BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PCB)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PCB Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” PCB Bancorp stock.

