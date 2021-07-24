GATX (NYSE:GATX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GATX)

GATX last released its earnings results on July 19th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The business earned $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. GATX has generated $4.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.8. GATX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GATX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GATX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GATX in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” GATX stock.

GATX

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES (NYSE:STC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services has generated $6.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.9. Stewart Information Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:STC)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stewart Information Services in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Stewart Information Services stock.

Stewart Information Services

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V. (NYSE:ASR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. last posted its earnings results on May 24th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.2. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ASR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ASR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

EQUINOR ASA (NYSE:EQNR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year.

IS EQUINOR ASA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EQNR)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equinor ASA in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Equinor ASA stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EQNR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Equinor ASA